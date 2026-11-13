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Trump administration blames ‘overloaded’ systems for ground stop after FAA lets flights resume
By JOSH FUNKWILL WEISSERT — Associated Press,11 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration officials said Friday that new technology being added to the nation’s air traffic control system overloaded antiquated parts of it and caused “intermittent” communications and radar gaps, leading to the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years. It was lifted in...