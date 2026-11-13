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Warrenton police officer pleads guilty to one of three federal charges
By Destinee Patterson, WRAL Enterprise Reporter,11 days ago
A Warrenton police officer pleaded guilty to one of three federal charges for using his Taser on multiple people without justification. Mark Oakley was terminated from his position in Warrenton in March of 2024 after the State Bureau of Investigation started investigating him for claims of improper use of force.
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