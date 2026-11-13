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Trump administration blames 'overloaded' systems for ground stop; flights resume Friday night
By The Associated Press, WRAL staff,10 days ago
The FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday night after a communication problem at regional air traffic control centers stranded travelers for hours. In an update around 8:30 p.m., Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said officials lifted the stop, and there were no nefarious actors involved with the stop. The FAA...