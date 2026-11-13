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Brides and DJ's want money back after NC wedding DJ files for bankruptcy
By Alex Littlehales, WRAL enterprise reporter,10 days ago
Brides and wedding DJ's across North Carolina say a wedding DJ owes them money through sudden cancellations and unpaid services, amid a slew of allegations about the business' operations and recent bankruptcy. Federal bankruptcy records show Joseph Lepanto, the owner of Good Vibrations Events and the DJ several brides said...
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