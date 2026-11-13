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Survivors of the deadly Brooklyn building collapse recall shock, terror and grief
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, HANNAH FINGERHUTRUSS BYNUM — Associated Press,10 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — One man's pregnant wife was pulled alive from the rubble, while two of his roommates perished. A woman living next door woke from a nap to bright daylight flooding her bedroom because her apartment wall was suddenly gone. Survivors of the Brooklyn apartment building collapse...