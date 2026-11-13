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International Criminal Court limits Afghanistan investigation to Taliban crimes
By MOLLY QUELL — Associated Press,9 days ago
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the International Criminal Court have ended the part of the global tribunal’s investigation into Afghanistan that could have involved U.S. military personnel, instead limiting the probe to crimes committed by the Taliban, according to court filings released Friday. The ruling comes...