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NC Republicans return to Raleigh next week before losing power. Here’s what they’ll try to do
By Caroline YaffaWill Doran, WRAL News,9 days ago
North Carolina voters unseated two dozen Republican state lawmakers in the 2026 midterms, breaking the GOP’s veto-proof supermajority in the state Senate and giving back control of the state House of Representatives to Democrats for the first time in over a decade. But those new lawmakers won't be sworn...