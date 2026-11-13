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Bessent blames Lutnick's Commerce Department for not restricting Nvidia chip exports
By MIKE CATALINICHRISTOPHER RUGABER — Associated Press,8 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday he was frustrated with the Commerce Department’s delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to a company led by an alleged Chinese spy. Bessent said on CNBC that his department, along with the departments of State and Defense...