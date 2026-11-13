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Foodie News: Ladybug Creamery nears Raleigh opening date and more ice cream news
By Sean Lennard, WRAL contributor,7 days ago
The Gables, a restored historic roadside lodge reimagined as an intimate 18-room boutique retreat in Raleigh’s Mordecai neighborhood, is officially open and welcoming guests. The property has been thoughtfully revived by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tift Merritt alongside co-owner and developer Daniel Robinson, known for his work on The Durham Hotel, and Sarah Yarborough of Heyday Productions. Located at 1217 Wake Forest Road in the Mordecai neighborhood, the property also features a cafe and bar called Alcove inside the hotel’s former stone garage. Check it out yourself on Instagram here.