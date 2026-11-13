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Bigger and more-frequent wildfires threaten water supplies across the US
By MARTHA BELLISLE — Associated Press,3 days ago
Wildfires leave behind charred trees and scorched vegetation that impact the streams and rivers providing drinking water to much of the country, and new studies show that contamination could remain for more than a decade. These findings about the longevity of contamination in the nation's drinking water supplies are especially...