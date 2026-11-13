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NWS confirms 10th tornado struck near RDU on October 11, most in a single day for central NC
By WRAL staff,3 days ago
The number of tornadoes that hit central North Carolina during the October outbreak is now up to 10. The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that an EF-0 tornado with winds up to 80 miles per hour touched down in the Brier Creek Reservoir area of Wake County just to the north of Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
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