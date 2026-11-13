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Southeast Asian leaders, with US and Chinese counterparts, will renew alarm over online scams
By JIM GOMEZ — Associated Press,4 days ago
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders and their key counterparts, including from the United States and China, will renew their alarm over the escalating threat of online scams, according to a draft statement seen by The Associated Press on Friday. Such transnational crimes, which have swindled billions of...