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Dutch prime minister holds hours of crisis talks as coalition acrimony erupts over tax package
By MIKE CORDER — Associated Press,8 days ago
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten held an hours-long crisis meeting Friday with the senior leaders of his two coalition partners, as he sought to ease open acrimony in the three-party minority administration and stave off its collapse less than nine months into its four-year term.