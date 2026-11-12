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Rosalía’s ‘Lux’ wins album of the year at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards
4 days ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Spanish singer Rosalía took home the top prize of album of the year at the 2026 Latin Grammys on Thursday night for her 2025 album “Lux.”. She opened the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards, live from Sin City, with an emotive medley of her “Lux” tracks “La Rumba Del Perdón,” “La Perla” and “Dios Es Un Stalker,” joined by angelic dancers ornamented with halos atop a stage meant to look like heavenly clouds.