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Hegseth speaks at Pentagon news conference as he faces possible impeachment
By KONSTANTIN TOROPINBEN FINLEY — Associated Press,5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dug in for a fight Tuesday against his potential impeachment in Congress, contending that a rogue lawmaker is undermining American troops in war zones by targeting him over mere “policy disagreements” and not the high crimes required in the Constitution for his possible removal.