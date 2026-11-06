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As Congress returns to Democrats, one likely casualty emerges: Trump's District of Columbia projects
By GARY FIELDSLISA MASCARO — Associated Press,9 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — In his first public appearance after an election that soundly repudiated his policies, President Donald Trump turned to a topic both familiar and, given the context, surprising: not his policies or politics but his efforts to remake pieces of the city that is the backdrop to his presidency.