undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Uruguay at start of South American tour less than a month after lung surgery
By NICOLE WINFIELD, NAYARA BATSCHKEISABEL DEBRE — Associated Press,9 days ago
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Three weeks after lung cancer surgery, Pope Leo XIV opened a three-nation tour of Latin America on Friday by declaring he felt better than he looked and crediting God, good doctors and his healthy lifestyle with his quick recovery. The 71-year-old pope arrived in Montevideo,...