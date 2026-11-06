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Durham County Animal Shelter responds to photos showing deplorable conditions
By Ally Kadlubar, WRAL reporter,9 days ago
The Animal Protection Society of Durham has responded to pictures posted on social media showing the shelter in deplorable condition and alleging poor care. The shelter confirmed with WRAL News that the pictures do not reflect what it looks like now following months of changes. WRAL News is not sharing those photos due to their graphic nature.
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