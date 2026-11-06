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Gina Hinojosa begins work to take office as Texas' first Democratic governor in decades
By ANNA WILDER — Associated Press,8 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa, the first Democrat to win the office since 1990, said Thursday she would build a bipartisan administration after her stunning upset in the midterm elections that shattered decades of GOP control in the nation's second-most populous state. Hinojosa, who will become...