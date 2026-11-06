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Fired Wake County Sheriff deputy in court Friday for tipping off suspects about felony warrants
By WRAL news staff,8 days ago
A former Wake County deputy was charged on Thursday with giving suspects a heads-up when they had arrest warrants. According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, investigators received reports that a deputy had improperly used government property. On Thursday, 29-year-old Anthony Garcia, a Wake County deputy, was arrested at the John H. Baker Jr. Public Safety Center.
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