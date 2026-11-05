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Ex-Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor testifies he didn't know gamblers bet on individual pitches
By LARRY NEUMEISTER — Associated Press,7 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Catcher Bo Naylor, a former teammate of Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, testified Thursday at their New York sports betting trial that he didn't know gamblers could place bets on individual pitches until the criminal case arose. Naylor, called as a defense...