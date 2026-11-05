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Could putting AI data centers in space solve an environmental problem, or create a new one?
By Liz McLaughlin, WRAL Climate Change Reporter,8 days ago
As communities push back against the enormous electricity and water demands of AI data centers, some of the world's biggest tech companies are pursuing an unusual solution: moving computing hundreds of miles above Earth. Google has begun testing AI technology in orbit. SpaceX is developing plans for much larger satellites...