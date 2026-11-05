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Hegseth is not under consideration as jockeying begins for Tennessee Senate seat, AP source says
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI — Associated Press,7 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The race to replace Sen. Marsha Blackburn is intensifying in Tennessee, just days after she won the race for governor, with one Republican congressman publicly expressing interest and speculation swirling around Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican who won reelection Tuesday, told...