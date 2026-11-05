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Cary staff disguised weekly dance rehearsals as yoga sessions, according to email calendars
By Flynn Snyder, WRAL Reporter,7 days ago
Select Cary town staff held weekly, secret dance rehearsals, sometimes labeling them as yoga workouts, in the months leading up to a performance at a 2024 town retreat, according to email calendars obtained by WRAL through public records requests. The performance was featured in an internal video from the Town...