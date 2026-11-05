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Hegseth allows National Guard to boost DC patrols with military vehicles, boats and patrol cars
By KONSTANTIN TOROPIN — Associated Press,6 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has signed off on the National Guard ramping up its presence in the nation’s capital in military vehicles and boats as troops deepen their integration with local law enforcement. In two memos signed Oct. 29 and obtained by The Associated Press,...