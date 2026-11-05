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Trump meets with top Putin envoy at the White House — but not visiting Ukrainian officials
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE — Associated Press,7 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump met at the White House on Thursday with a Russian envoy who was on the premises for an event with first lady Melania Trump and suggested that some kind of grand deal about European security was in the works, but said he did not meet with visiting Ukrainian officials who also were on hand.