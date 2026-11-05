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NCGOP chairman: ‘We cannot afford to sit back’ for 2028 elections
By Will Doran, WRAL state government reporter,7 days ago
The leader of North Carolina’s Republican Party says he hopes to improve the party to be more successful in future elections, an announcement that comes after the GOP suffered significant losses across the state. On Thursday, North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Jason Simmons wrote a message to supporters: “Friends,...
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