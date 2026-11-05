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Turkish lawmakers approve a 3-nation defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan
By SUZAN FRASER — Associated Press,7 days ago
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish legislators on Thursday ratified a defense cooperation agreement among Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as Riyadh seeks increased regional support in its conflict with Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen. The vote also came as countries in the region remain anxious about the prospects...