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'Disgusting': Search warrants detail Sigma Nu investigation at NC State; students react
By WRAL staff,6 days ago
Editor's note: Some may find the nature of the allegations discussed in the article disturbing. Reader discretion is advised. North Carolina State University police searched cellphones, university connectivity logs and other items belonging to Sigma Nu fraternity members when they executed six search warrants last month, including at the fraternity house last week, according to police search warrants obtained by WRAL News.
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