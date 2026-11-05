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Seeds, preserved hair in tomb point to oldest signs of cannabis high 2,800 years ago, study suggests
By JAMEY KEATENPHILIPP JENNE — Associated Press,6 days ago
GENEVA (AP) — People may have been getting high off cannabis earlier than previously thought — at least 2,800 years ago, a new study suggests. Archaeologists who led a dig at a monumental tomb in Siberia said they turned up evidence of the earliest known use of cannabis for psychoactive purposes.