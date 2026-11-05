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Meat-packer JBS faces complaints filed in Europe over alleged links to illegal Amazon deforestation
6 days ago
MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — A coalition of environmental and human rights advocacy groups has filed 14 legal complaints with European financial regulators and prosecutors against JBS, the world’s largest meat company, along with its banks, investment managers and advisers, accusing them of facilitating money laundering linked to alleged illegal Amazon deforestation.