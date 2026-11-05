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Kurdish power-sharing deal cracks as one of two rival parties quits northern Iraq’s government
By STELLA MARTANY — Associated Press,6 days ago
IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — One of Iraq’s two main Kurdish parties withdrew from the government in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region Thursday, threatening to form a rival administration as a long-running power struggle between the parties intensified. The political crisis comes at a delicate moment for the...