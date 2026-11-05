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US escalates economic campaign against Cuba and targets China-based suppliers
By FARNOUSH AMIRI — Associated Press,6 days ago
The Trump administration on Thursday escalated its economic campaign against Cuba, issuing a determination that clears the path for U.S. sanctions on several crucial sectors of the island's economy while also targeting Chinese-based suppliers to Havana's military forces. The sanctions are part of a larger effort by President Donald Trump...