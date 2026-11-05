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Citibank office shooter targeted company over a $2,500 debt collection, Florida sheriff says
By RUSS BYNUMJACK BROOK — Associated Press,6 days ago
A gunman who killed a woman before being fatally shot by a security guard at Citibank’s sprawling office complex in Tampa targeted the campus because he was angry over a $2,500 debt collection, a sheriff said Thursday. About three hours before Wednesday's shooting, Jacob Pearson called an attorney affiliated...