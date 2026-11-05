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Anthropic is rapidly accelerating AI development amid slowdown calls, outside research group says
By KELVIN CHANKAITLYN HUAMANI — Associated Press,5 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthropic is developing its artificial intelligence systems around twice as quickly as it was a year ago amid the CEO’s calls to slow down the technology’s pace of improvement, according to an analysis released Thursday by an independent monitoring group. Anthropic invited researchers...