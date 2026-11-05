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FBI agent struck Brooklyn pedestrian, dragged him to a bench and lied about it, prosecutors say
By MICHAEL R. SISAKCHRISTOPHER WEBER — Associated Press,6 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — An FBI agent dragged a pedestrian across a snowy sidewalk, left him on a bench and sped away in his government-issued car after hitting and severely injuring him while driving the wrong way down a busy New York City street, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Andrew...
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