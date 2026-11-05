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Mexican judge accused in US with taking $2 million bribe in international drug trafficking case
By AMY TAXIN — Associated Press,6 days ago
A Mexican judge is accused of taking a $2 million bribe in exchange for releasing a suspected Canadian drug trafficker from custody in an investigation into a billion-dollar drug trafficking ring, U.S. officials said Thursday. Luiz Benítez Alcántara, 49, was arrested in Colombia on Sunday and faces a nine-count U.S....