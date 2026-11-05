undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mass protests sweep France as huge crowds demand higher wages, back students' demands
By SYLVIE CORBET — Associated Press,5 days ago
PARIS (AP) — Protest marches drew huge crowds Thursday in Paris and elsewhere across France as demonstrators demanded higher wages and backed the country's student protest movement, piling fresh pressure on the beleaguered government. France’s Interior Ministry said more than 600,000 people took to the streets while the CGT,...