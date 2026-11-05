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Minnesota highway named in honor of Raleigh native’s family killed in politically motivated shooting
By Noah Willard, WRAL News Producer,5 days ago
A Minnesota highway now carries the name of a former state lawmaker and her husband, who were killed in a politically motivated shooting last year. The dedication also honors the couple’s connection to a major transportation project and brings a local connection back to Raleigh. Gov. Tim Walz unveiled...
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