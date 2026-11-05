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Heavy rains flood towns, dozens rescued on Georgia-Tennessee border
By EMILIE MEGNIEN — Associated Press,4 days ago
McCAYSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms caused record flooding overnight in twin towns straddling the Georgia-Tennessee border, submerging some buildings to their rooflines on Thursday as emergency responders rescued dozens of people. With floodwaters receding by afternoon, residents returned to find piles of debris and the contents of businesses scattered...