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Paraguay President Peña under investigation, faces removal from office over bank collapse
By ISABEL DEBRE, NAYARA BATSCHKEEMILIO SANABRIA — Associated Press,4 days ago
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguayan President Santiago Peña is under criminal investigation following the collapse of a major digital bank, prosecutors announced, as the South American leader prepares to defend himself before the Senate against possible removal from office on Friday. The crisis at Ueno Bank turned...