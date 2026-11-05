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Driver admitted to drinking prior to deadly e-bike crash in Wilson, court document says
By Noah Willard, WRAL News Producer,4 days ago
A man charged with killing two people in a Wilson e-bike crash admitted to drinking four Twisted Teas before the collision, according to a newly obtained affidavit. The affidavit also details several signs of possible impairment investigators documented shortly after the crash. Despite those observations, Collin McLaughlin, 22, has never been charged with driving while impaired. McLaughlin is facing second-degree murder and felony death by motor vehicle charges in connection with the Sept. 24 crash on Tilghman Road.
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