undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man charged with assaulting WakeMed staff member, grabbing Raleigh officer's gun during arrest
By WRAL staff,4 days ago
A man is accused of assaulting a hospital security worker at WakeMed in Raleigh, grabbing an officer's gun and attempting to kick police officers during his arrest. James Joseph Pope, 58, from Florida, was arrested Thursday at WakeMed on New Bern Avenue. He faces charges of resisting a public officer, assault causing physical injury to emergency personnel, disorderly conduct and assaulting a government official.
33