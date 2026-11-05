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NC State football coaching search: Philip Rivers met with Corrigan, other officials in Alabama
By WRAL staff,3 days ago
Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers met with Wolfpack officials in Alabama on Wednesday about the football program’s vacant head-coaching position. NC State athletics director Boo Corrigan told WRAL that he and others were in Fairhope, Alabama, where Rivers is the head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High School football team. Rivers confirmed to AL.com that he met with NC State officials.