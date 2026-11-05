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Mugabe's son faces assault charges in Zimbabwe linked to luxury car smuggling case
By FARAI MUTSAKA — Associated Press,2 days ago
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A son of the late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe appeared in a court in Harare on Thursday accused of assaulting an anti-corruption agency official during an operation linked to the alleged smuggling of two luxury vehicles into the country. Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe arrived at the...