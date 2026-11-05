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Unemployment claims drop to 189,000, the fewest since mid-July
3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs remain scarce and most workers enjoy job security. The Labor Department reported Thursday that 189,000 people sought jobless aid last week, the fewest since mid-July and down from 195,000 the week before. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, dipped to 194,750.