undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Black voters help propel Democrats, including history makers, in sweeping midterm victories
By BILL BARROW, KIM CHANDLERKATE BRUMBACK — Associated Press,4 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Sheyann Webb-Christburg was 8 when she was part of the crowd of civil rights marchers attacked on Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, months before President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act. On Tuesday night, she stood in Montgomery, Alabama, to celebrate a resounding political...
2