undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ask the Meteorologist: What do these clouds mean for our weather pattern?
By Grant Skinner, WRAL meteorologist,3 days ago
Viewer Brenda Csolak sent a photo of an interesting cloud formation last weekend. This cloud type foreshadowed the weather we had this week ahead of our end-of-week rain chance. Let's dive into why these clouds have their name and other clouds we have seen this week to understand what they mean for our weather pattern.