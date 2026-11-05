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'Catastrophic flood event’ hits Georgia and Tennessee, water rescues and evacuations underway
By Meteorologist Chris Dolce, CNN,2 days ago
(CNN) — Homes are flooded and water rescues and evacuations are in progress as flash flood emergencies — the highest level of flood warning — impact North Georgia and southern Tennessee. The flash flood emergencies are in effect for McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee, on the Georgia-Tennessee...
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