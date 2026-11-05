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‘A beautifully American story’: El-Sayed's historic Senate victory resonates with Muslim Americans
By JACQUELINE GaNUN, JOEY CAPPELLETTIDAVID CRARY — Associated Press,2 days ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Campaigning relentlessly across Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed didn’t highlight the possibility that he could become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate. But with victory in hand, he savored his triumph over the vitriol aimed at him and his fellow Muslim Americans. “They tried...